Landlord docked for alleged forceful eviction of tenant

The defendant, whose address was not given is charged with breach of public peace

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clément Okuoimose, said that the defendant committed the offence on April 19, at about 7a.m at No 1, Eweh Close, Pako-Ketu, Ijanikin area of Lagos.

Okuoimose alleged that Dawodu conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace when he unlawfully and forcefully entered ithe apartment of Felix Uche, his tenant and threw out all his household property

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦‎100,000 and two reliable sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya said one of the sureties must be a landlord within the community.