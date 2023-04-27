The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Landlord docked for alleged forceful eviction of tenant

News Agency Of Nigeria

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

court
court

Recommended articles

The defendant, whose address was not given is charged with breach of public peace

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clément Okuoimose, said that the defendant committed the offence on April 19, at about 7a.m at No 1, Eweh Close, Pako-Ketu, Ijanikin area of Lagos.

Okuoimose alleged that Dawodu conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace when he unlawfully and forcefully entered ithe apartment of Felix Uche, his tenant and threw out all his household property

ADVERTISEMENT

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ₦‎100,000 and two reliable sureties in like sum.

Adekomaiya said one of the sureties must be a landlord within the community.

He adjourned the matter until May 17, for further mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu will make Nigeria economic capital of Africa – Traditional ruler

Tinubu will make Nigeria economic capital of Africa – Traditional ruler

I am in shock over murder of APGA chieftain — Nweke

I am in shock over murder of APGA chieftain — Nweke

Landlord docked for alleged forceful eviction of tenant

Landlord docked for alleged forceful eviction of tenant

Buhari kits up in military uniform as he attends Army's presentation of new colours

Buhari kits up in military uniform as he attends Army's presentation of new colours

Gov. Diri swears-in new JSC members

Gov. Diri swears-in new JSC members

Governors to meet Buhari on new revenue formula presentation to NASS

Governors to meet Buhari on new revenue formula presentation to NASS

UNN frowns at lecturers, students initiating sex for grades

UNN frowns at lecturers, students initiating sex for grades

Atiku complains to tribunal about Tinubu's secret Guinean citizenship

Atiku complains to tribunal about Tinubu's secret Guinean citizenship

Muhammad Sanusi II SDG Challenge: Application for cohort 3 is now open

Muhammad Sanusi II SDG Challenge: Application for cohort 3 is now open

Pulse Sports

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground.

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja