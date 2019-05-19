The Osun State House of Assembly has passed a bill into law to stop the activities of land grabbers in the state.

According to Punch, the bill titled ‘Osun State Forceful Entry and Illegal Occupation of Landed Properties (Prohibition) Bill, 2019’ provides that whoever contravenes the law when operational, will be liable to 20 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

A statement by the house regarding the bill on land grabbing states: “A group or group of persons, who, having used force to take over a landed property in the state before the commencement of this law and remain in possession of the said property three months after the commencement of the law commits an offence.

“A person who commits an offence under the provisions of subsections (1) and (2) shall, on conviction, be liable to 20 years imprisonment without an option of fine.”

Other bills passed into law by the state lawmakers are: the Osun State Audit Bill, 2019; Osun State Legislative Funds Management Bill, 2019, the Osun State Islamic and Customary Marriages (Registration) Bill, 2019, and the Osun State Urban and Regional Planning Bill, 2019.

In 2016, a similar law was passed by Ogun State lawmakers to prohibit forcible entry and occupation of landed properties, violent and fraudulent conduct in relation to landed properties, armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and allied matters.

The bill proposed 25 years imprisonment for anyone found guilty of fraudulently taking over a landed property in the state.