Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Lamido confident PDP will return to power in 2019

General Elections Lamido confident PDP will return to power in 2019

Lamido who spoke with journalists shortly after attending a meeting with PDP leaders and members in Ogun said plans were in full gear to return the party where it belonged.

  • Published:
PDP crisis, indication of strength -- Lamido play

PDP crisis, indication of strength -- Lamido

(premiumtimes)

A former Governor of Jigawa, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on Monday in Abeokuta said he has confidence in the ability of opposition party PDP to regain power at the national level in 2019.

Lamido who spoke with journalists shortly after attending a meeting with PDP leaders and members in Ogun said plans were in full gear to return the party where it belonged.

“We are on course in the effort to make sure the party in 2019 win the presidential election and in every state of the country,’’ he said.

Lamido, a presidential ticket hopeful on the platform of the PDP, said the ruling party “APC has failed Nigerians and they are currently battling with hunger and poverty’’.

He urged the electorate to get their voter cards ready in a bid to vote “a more credible party into power, come 2019″.

On the frosty relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government,  the former governor urged the two arms of government to allow the rule of law to prevail.

He said the two arms of government are in place to support one another in the overall interest of Nigerians, adding that “no arm of government must encroach on the other’s area of jurisdiction.

“I was in the House of Representatives and the legislature has its own character, its own tradition and its own rules and regulations. They are there to support each other for Nigerians.

“The three of them (arms of government) have to work in tandem to make Nigeria a very strong and united nation.

“When one tries to encroach on the other’s area of jurisdiction, it means you are destroying the institutions. The three are there designed to check each other,”  Lamido added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Godswill Akpabio The real reason Senator reportedly wants to leave PDPbullet
2 Obasanjo Ex-President says Atiku can never enjoy his support politicallybullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Here are 4 reasons Buhari cannot fire finance minister nowbullet

Related Articles

Buhari Opposition using fake news to 'de-market' President – Lai Mohammed
Amaechi "Nigerians don't hold us accountable," Minister says
Ita Enang Presidency appeals to national assembly to reconvene
Obasanjo Former President believes Nigeria deserves better
In Imo #NotTooYoungToRun: UPP appoints youngest campaign director
Permanent Voter Cards Cleric urges Christians to obtain their PVC
Akiolu Oba of Lagos campaigns for Buhari, Ambode and Obasa
PDP Party accuses Presidency of blackmailing NASS
Saraki 4 major issues Senate President might discuss during NASS emergency meeting this Tuesday
Bolaji Abdullahi Ex-APC spokesman becomes CUPP spokesman

Local

Honourable Boma Goodhead dares DSS operatives to shoot her
Boma Goodhead House of Reps member dares DSS operatives to shoot her during NASS blockade
Senator Ita Enang
NASS Recess Nigeria risks total government shut down — Ita Enang
Vice President Osinbajo is visiting Hollywood and Silicon Valley to pitch Nigeria’s tech space to global leaders
Osinbajo Vice President saddened over dead corps members in Taraba
Nigeria confirms diplomat's death in Sudan
World Cup 2018 FG spends $1m to evacuate stranded Nigerian, Ghanaian fans from Russia