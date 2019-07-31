Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau says he will liaise with Mr Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, to push for rehabilitation of Jos- Saminaka-Zaria federal road.

Lalong stated this on Tuesday at the launching campaign for Pengana state House of Assembly constituency by-election slated for Aug. 3.

He said the State Government was aware of the dilapidated nature of the road which was the shortest to Kaduna and Zaria from Jos.

He said there was no better time to approach the Federal Government for the rehabilitation of the road than now that a son of Plateau is Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The governor added that apart from the federal road, his administration was committed to constructing some roads in Pengana chiefdom.

He further said that his administration was negotiating with investors who indicated interest to resuscitate BARC Farms following its repurchase by the state government.

He appealed to the people to keep faith with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and vote its candidates in Saturday’s election.

The deputy speaker, who attended the campaign launch, assured the people that he would support Lalong in the pursuit of the rehabilitation of the road.

“This road is going to be included in the ones that we are going to be pursuing.

“We are going to pursue this because the governor believes in connecting Plateau with the north and other parts of country.

“Colleagues and brothers we must give the governor support and a very peaceful time to work.

“The governor will not have peaceful time to work if he doesn’t have good members of the state assembly that will cooperate with him to deliver dividends of democracy,” Wase said.

He urged the people to vote for the APC candidate whom he believed would support Lalong to take the state to the next level.

Chief Letep Dabang, Plateau APC Chairman, thanked the people for overwhelmingly voting the party in the 2019 general elections.

Dabang called for a minute silence for late Hon. Ezekiel Afom who was re-elected on the platform of the party to represent Pengana constituency in the State Assembly but died before his swearing-in.

The APC candidate for Saturday’s election, Yakubu Sanda, thanked the party for giving him the opportunity to fly its flag.