Lalong issued the threat while launching ‘Operation Zero Potholes’ in Jos on Wednesday to reconstruct and rehabilitate Jos township roads at the cost N1.9 billion.

“When we assumed office, we decided to complete about 28 abandoned road projects that we inherited from the last administration.

“However, while some of these roads have been completed and commissioned, others are still ongoing at speed that is not acceptable to us, considering the funds we have committed.

“Consequently, I have directed the Ministry of Works to warn all erring contractors to return to site within 14 days or have their contracts terminated and re-awarded to more committed contractors,” he said.

The governor said that in spite of government’s efforts, the wear and tear of roads had been causing hardships to motorists and commuters in many townships particularly the Jos – Bukuru metropolis.

He said that it was based on such, that he directed the Ministry of Works to implement zero tolerance to pot holes in the state to prevent them from further damage and enhance the convenience of motorists

“Today’s event, which is the launching of “Operation Zero Potholes” within the Jos – Bukuru Metropolis, therefore kick-starts the implementation of this directive.

“We intend to sustain this and ensure that it goes round the major townships in the 17 local government areas of the state.

“Henceforth, we will make sure we arrest any road deterioration early to sustain the lifespan of our roads and other infrastructure,” he said.

Lalong warned that government would not tolerate the culture of neglect and abuse of public infrastructure which contributed to the level of wear and tear being experienced.

He also said that he had directed with immediate effect, the constitution of a high-powered Special Taskforce that would rid roads of street traders, illegal road bumps and illegal motor parks.

According to him, the taskforce would check indiscriminate parking of cars and trucks on roadways, especially at Dadin Kowa, Mai Adiko and other areas.

Mr Pam Botmang, the Commissioner for Works, said that 46 roads totaling 63 kilometers would either be rehabilitated or reconstructed.

Botmang explained that 21 roads would be asphalted while 25 would be rehabilitated.

He said that the projects would be executed by Plateau Roads Maintenance Agency and would be completed within four weeks.