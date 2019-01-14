Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has prayed God to give the Nigerian Military the wisdom and strength to end Boko Haram insurgency.

Lalong said the prayer on Sunday at the United Church Jos, in commemoration of the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

“May God give our military the power to bring boko haram insurgency to an end.

“I also pray God to help them free those in captivity, especially Leah Sharibu,” he said.

Lalong said that the Plateau government under his leadership would continue to cooperate with security agencies to restore peace in Nigeria.

He thanked the military for their sacrifices for a peaceful and united Nigeria.

“Last week I watched when some military personnel killed while protecting the country were buried.

“I was told one married just one week before, it is unfortunate and I pray that their sacrifices will not be in vain,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division, Nigeria Army Rukuba, assured that the military would continue to play its constitutional role in protecting lives and property.

“As we draw close to the 2019 general elections, the Armed Forces are ready to ensure that Nigerians exercise their right to vote peacefully.

“We will continue to ensure that there is peace before, during and after the elections,” he assured.

Retired Col. Saturday Yilwat, Chairman, Nigeria Legion of Ex-service Men, Plateau chapter, commended his colleagues still in service for their sacrifices in the North-East.

Rev Bulus Yamusa, in a sermon taken from the book of Joshua, urged Nigerians to pray to God to intervene in the affairs of the the country.

Yamusa said that as Joshua was given the role to lead Israelites to the promised land, Nigerians also have the role to make Nigeria the envy of other nations.

He urged Christians to come out in their numbers to vote in the 2019 elections in exercise of their civic rights.