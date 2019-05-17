Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has been elected as the chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum.

The Forum comprises 19 member-states.

Outgoing chairman and Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, disclosed this at the end of the meeting which held on Friday, May 17, 2019, in Kaduna.

While accepting the nomination, Lalong promised not to betray the people of the region and his colleagues.

“I’m indebted to you for electing me as the northern governors’ chairman. I will be stepping into the shoes of a very hard-working chairman, who is now moving to the National Assembly.

“I can assure that I will do my best not to betray the trust of my colleagues,” he said.

Lalong’s tenure will begin on May 29, 2019.