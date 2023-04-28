Lalong calls for calm over attack in Jos South LGA

The governor’s appeal is contained in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr Makut Macham, on Thursday in Jos.

He described the act where artisanal miners were killed as callous, condemnable and unfortunate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the community was attacked on April 25 where six people were reportedly killed at a mining spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said security agencies were already working to apprehend the attackers and bring them to justice, describing al the loss of lives and properties as sad.

The governor while sympathising with the families of the victims assured them that government was determined to ensure that those who take joy in causing pain on innocent citizens were dealt with.

“No one will be allowed to reverse the gains made in restoring peace and security to the state,” he said.

Similarly, the governor expressed shock and sorrow over the unfortunate accident involving a fuel tanker which exploded along Bauchi road Jos, leaving some dead, many injured and properties destroyed.

NAN reports that a tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) lost control, crashed and burst in flames along Bauchi Road Junction in Jos around 1.30pm as reported by the Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

He sympathised with the victims of the accident and praised the gallantry of security personnel and first responders who swung into action to rescue victims and brought the situation under control.

Lalong also condemned the action of some irate youths who attacked officials of the Federal Road Safety Corp and their vehicles, who were at the scene to assist in controlling traffic and evacuating the victims.