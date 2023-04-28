The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lalong calls for calm over attack in Jos South LGA

News Agency Of Nigeria

He described the act where artisanal miners were killed as callous, condemnable and unfortunate.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong
Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong

Recommended articles

The governor’s appeal is contained in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr Makut Macham, on Thursday in Jos.

He described the act where artisanal miners were killed as callous, condemnable and unfortunate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the community was attacked on April 25 where six people were reportedly killed at a mining spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said security agencies were already working to apprehend the attackers and bring them to justice, describing al the loss of lives and properties as sad.

The governor while sympathising with the families of the victims assured them that government was determined to ensure that those who take joy in causing pain on innocent citizens were dealt with.

“No one will be allowed to reverse the gains made in restoring peace and security to the state,” he said.

Similarly, the governor expressed shock and sorrow over the unfortunate accident involving a fuel tanker which exploded along Bauchi road Jos, leaving some dead, many injured and properties destroyed.

NAN reports that a tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) lost control, crashed and burst in flames along Bauchi Road Junction in Jos around 1.30pm as reported by the Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

He sympathised with the victims of the accident and praised the gallantry of security personnel and first responders who swung into action to rescue victims and brought the situation under control.

Lalong also condemned the action of some irate youths who attacked officials of the Federal Road Safety Corp and their vehicles, who were at the scene to assist in controlling traffic and evacuating the victims.

He prayed to God to comfort those who suffered loses and assured them that the government would bring relief services to survivors and other victims.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria, Italy reaffirm commitment to global counterterrorism efforts

Nigeria, Italy reaffirm commitment to global counterterrorism efforts

I train about 5,000 Nigerian sex workers on artworks in Italy – Nike Okundaye

I train about 5,000 Nigerian sex workers on artworks in Italy – Nike Okundaye

Lalong calls for calm over attack in Jos South LGA

Lalong calls for calm over attack in Jos South LGA

Tinubu tasks progressive governors on unity, support

Tinubu tasks progressive governors on unity, support

APC yet to zone 10th NASS leadership positions – Party scribe

APC yet to zone 10th NASS leadership positions – Party scribe

FG’s suspension of fuel subsidy removal, best option – Labour

FG’s suspension of fuel subsidy removal, best option – Labour

Enugu Gov-elect Mbah inaugurates Transition Committee

Enugu Gov-elect Mbah inaugurates Transition Committee

Niger governor-elect approves inauguration subcommittees leadership, members

Niger governor-elect approves inauguration subcommittees leadership, members

Judge didn’t order retrial of Fani-Kayode in Abuja court, lawyer clarifies

Judge didn’t order retrial of Fani-Kayode in Abuja court, lawyer clarifies

Pulse Sports

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Rasheedat Ajibade teams up Torres, Griezmann at Atletico Madrid's 120-year anniversary celebration

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

Israel Adesanya vows to beat South African Dricus du Plessis until he turns black

Tottenham vs Man United: Why Bruno Fernandes is trending

Tottenham vs Man United: Why Bruno Fernandes is trending

Usoro returns to triple jump action at Texas Tech Corky Shootout

Usoro returns to triple jump action at Texas Tech Corky Shootout

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground.

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Nigeria's separatis group, IPOB lashes out at President Muhammadu Buhari over his recent apology to Nigerians. (PMNews)

Your atrocities are not forgivable  —  IPOB lashes out at Buhari