Minister of Information and culture, Lai Muhammad says the reason president Buhari engages more with foreign media is to allow them to see the achievements of his administration which are downplayed.

The minister stated this in London on Friday, October 19, while speaking with Royal African Society.

Lai Muhammed who arrived London on Sunday, 14, engaged with Commonwealth Official as well as, All parliamentary Groups and was featured on Aljazeera News Hour.

“The whole idea of the trip is to engage foreign media organisations, networks, and think tanks to actually explain the activities of government,” he said.

He said the platform has given the Government opportunity to explain the achievements made in fighting corruption, security and boosting the economy.

“It also gives us the opportunity to disabuse the minds of the people about the insecurity in the North-East and how the government has succeeded in returning normalcy in affected areas," he added.

he minister added that the platform has also given the government the opportunity to explain that the farmer/herders clash was due to some factors that include population explosion against the ethnic or religious factors being interpreted.