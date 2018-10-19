Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Lai Muhammed explains why president Buhari engages with foreign media

Why Buhari engages with foreign media - Lai Muhammed

Muhammed who arrived London on Sunday, 14, engaged with Commonwealth Official as well as, All parliamentary Groups and was featured on Aljazeera News Hour.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Imported rice only fit for animals, buy Nigerian rice - Lai play

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed

(NAN)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Minister of Information and culture, Lai Muhammad says the reason president Buhari engages more with foreign media is to allow them to see the achievements of his administration which are downplayed.

The minister stated this in London on Friday, October 19, while speaking with Royal African Society.

Lai Muhammed who arrived London on Sunday, 14, engaged with Commonwealth Official as well as, All parliamentary Groups and was featured on Aljazeera News Hour.

“The whole idea of the trip is to engage foreign media organisations, networks, and think tanks to actually explain the activities of government,” he said.

He said the platform has given the Government opportunity to explain the achievements made in fighting corruption, security and boosting the economy.

“It also gives us the opportunity to disabuse the minds of the people about the insecurity in the North-East and how the government has succeeded in returning normalcy in affected areas," he added.

he minister added that the platform has also given the government the opportunity to explain that the farmer/herders clash was due to some factors that include population explosion against the ethnic or religious factors being interpreted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
2 2 notorious thugs reported dead following a clash in Bariga and its...bullet
3 EFCC secures remand order to keep Fayose in detention for 2 weeksbullet

Related Articles

Osinbajo Vice President expresses optimism about Nigeria’s future
Lai Mohammed says fake news poses threat to Nigeria's unity
Pulse Opinion Nigeria failed Hauwa Liman and led her to death at Boko Haram's feet
Read how Boko Haram killed Red Cross staff Hauwa Liman
Dapchi Girls FG releases comprehensive list of the abducted 110 schoolgirls
Unemployment: Opposition lacks moral right to blame Buhari
Lai Muhammed Marriage is greatest institution in life

Local

Nigeria's anti-graft agency queries Zenith Bank CEO over suspicious transactions worth $323 million
EFCC quizzes Abia Finance Commissioner, 4 ministry officials over alleged fraud
Why we prefer fairly-used underwear (Okrika) – Abia women
Kano Assembly moves to impeach Ganduje over $5m bribe for contracts
Kano Assembly summons Ja'afar over Ganduje's alleged bribery video
Dirty lagos street
PSP hails Lagos Assembly on "dirty Lagos" resolution
X
Advertisement