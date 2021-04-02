We amended National Broadcasting Code to end monopoly - Lai Mohammed

“As we speak today, only one is struggling to survive, because the regulatory framework was such that they could not survive.

“The first thing we did was to amend Section 911 of the Code on compulsory acquisition and monopolistic access to premium contents.

“We said henceforth, if for example Multichoice or Startimes or any big company acquires the right to show any premium sports or news programme in Nigeria, it must retail it to other channels.

“In other words, if you use N10 million dollars to buy a programme and people are watching your channel, if other channels approach you for a lease upon an agreed fee, you must give them the right to show the popular programme.

“That is the only way you can ensure a level playing ground for everybody and bring down the cost of entry and operations.