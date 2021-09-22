RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lai Mohammed unhappy media is underreporting military success against bandits

Lai Mohammed says the military has already drastically reduced banditry.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has called on the media to give more attention to the military's offensive against bandits in the northwest region.

The Federal Government has struggled to contain insecurity across the country, especially the menace of numerous armed groups wreaking havoc in the north.

Military operations against them have been stepped up in recent weeks, with the government shutting down telecommunications services in many parts of Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto to cut off the bandits' information flow.

Mohammed said during a meeting with the Katsina State government on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 that the strategy is working, and has already drastically reduced banditry.

The minister however lamented that the government's positive efforts have not received the kind of media attention given to the bandits.

"There is no doubt that the table is turning against the bandits, since Katsina and other affected states came up with a number of novel measures that got the bandits boxed in, and the military stepped up its kinetic approach," he said.

The 69-year-old said the government's success 'should be trumpeted' so as to encourage more states to adopt similar measures, and boost the morale of security agencies.

He said the government is very worried about the wave of violence in the northwest region, and expressed confidence the military will soon put an end to it.

