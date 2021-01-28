Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture has slammed Amnesty International for insisting that 12 people were killed when soldiers shot at #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate in October 2020.

The minister asked the human rights organisation to show proof of the people reportedly killed during the shooting or 'shut up'.

Amnesty International had in a statement issued for the commemoration of 100 days of the Lekki shooting incident, alleged that instead of ensuring justice for those killed, the Nigerian government decided to cover up the incident and intimidate protesters.

The organisation also called for the suspension of officials indicted in the alleged shooting of demonstrators.

Speaking during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, January 28, 2020, the minister said the human rights organisation is gradually losing credibility.

Lai also asked the organisation to come out with evidence of the people allegedly killed by the military.

He said, “They will soon lose their respect and credibility if they continue to operate this double standard.

“If Amnesty International has any proof, it should come out with it or shut up.

“After a lot of dillydally, Amnesty International said 12 people were shot at the Lekki tollgate. They should take advantage of the judicial panel of enquiry set up by Lagos state to tell the names and addresses of the 12 people they claim were shot at the toll gate.”

The minister also accused AI of a double standard, saying the organisation refers to the ‘hoodlums responsible for the killing of 37 policemen’ as peaceful protesters, while those who ‘invaded Capitol Hill in the US were called insurrectionists’.

He said, “American government has vowed that they will search, arrest and prosecute anybody involved in the attack on Capitol Hill.

“When Nigeria wanted to arrest and prosecute those hoodlums responsible for the killing of 37 policemen, six soldiers during the EndSARS protest, Amnesty International will find fault.

“At the Lekki toll gate incident in Lagos, they described the hoodlums as peaceful protesters, while the people who invaded Capitol Hill in the US were called insurrectionists.