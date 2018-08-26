Pulse.ng logo
Lai Mohammed says Buhari is on the right path

Lai Mohammed said this while speaking at Month Olives Anglican Church, Tanke, Ilorin in Saturday, August 25, 2018.

Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has said that President Buhari’s government is on the right path.

The minister also said “The pastor said that government should aim at alleviating poverty, improving the lives of the citizens. If these are the yardsticks for good governance, I think we have passed.

“I can make bold to say that government that feeds 8,500,000 pupils everyday is a government that is benefitting the people.

“A government that provides infrastructure such as rail, roads, bridges, power and water is a government that is reaching out to people and touching lives.

“I came out of that service more convinced that this government is on the right path because all our programmes are meant not for a few individuals but for the public.”

Alhaji Lai Mohammed also urged Nigerians to resist the temptation of voting for those who will return the country to throes of massive looting in 2019.

