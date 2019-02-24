The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Olofas father died in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 24, and he has been buried according to Islamic rites.

The Minister who was at the burial prayers in company with the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, said he was in Offa, to pay the last respect to the deceased.

Mohammed described the deceased as a generous, devout Muslim and a giver with humility who was well loved by his people.

You can attest to these attributes from the diversity of people, high and low, that have come to pay him their last respect.

The Cleric has spoken to us all, that at the end of the day, we are all going to end up in the grave.

I think for a man that died at 86 years and living a legacy in his children including Kabiyesi, the Olofa of Offa, and other worthy children, he lived a good life.

My advise is that we should live a good life and must not forget that one day, we will end up like him, he said.

The Olofa said his late father was the best father to have lived because he made me what I am today and never allowed me to go astray.

When I was growing up, I was always with a group of friends that never liked to go to school.

My father would always counsel me on the need to attain good education and be of good manners, to become successful and relevant in life.

Because I adhered to his advice, I thank God that it paid off and I am happy that he witnessed when I was crowned king before he died, he said.

The monarch who advised the young ones to obey their parents, said he would miss his fathers counsel, which had helped him in offering good leadership to his subjects.

The Chief Imam of Offa, Muhyideen Hussain, admonished the people to live good lives, be compassionate to the needy and remember that they would be due one day.

He said in expectation of flamboyant ceremony that would be given to the deceased because of the influence of the children, particularly the Olofa, they should not forget to impact on the poor and propagation of Islam.

The Imam, therefore, instructed the family members to donate not less than 2000 copies of the Holy Quran to Offa people, through the mosques and six boreholes in the town as sources of potable water.