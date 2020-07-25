The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the late Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Abdul-Razaq, SAN, father of the Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman, “left his footprints in the sand of time”.

In a condolence message issued on Saturday in Abuja, the Minister said the late Senior Advocate of Nigeria, “was not just a mere witness in the making of an independent Nigeria, he was an active participant”.

The condolence message was made available to newsmen by Mr Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the President (Media) Office of the Minister of Information and Culture.

In the message, the minister condoled with the Governor and his entire family over the death of their patriarch; the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari; the Ilorin Emirate as well as the government and people of Kwara.

He said the family of the deceased should take solace in the fact that their patriarch lived a worthy, fulfilled and exemplary life.

‘The minister added: “‘However, his greatest achievement, in my opinion, is the fact that he raised very successful children who, in their own rights, have also positively impacted Nigeria in their various fields of endeavour.

“That he lived long enough to see Gov. AbdulRazaq, elected and sworn is no doubt the jewel in the crown of his incredible landmark achievements”.

He prayed Allah to forgive the deceased’ sins and admit him into Aljannah Firdaus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the deceased’s first son, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq, announced the passing away of their patriarch in Ilorin.

He said in a statement that the late SAN died in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja at the of 93.

“With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, the AbdulRazaq family of Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State, hereby announces the passing of their patriarch and statesman, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq, SAN, (OFR).

“The Mutawali of Ilorin and Tafida of Zazzau (Zaria), who was Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, died peacefully at about 2: 00 a.m. on Saturday July 25, 2020 (the 4th day of Dhul-Hijjah 1441 AH.).

“The first lawyer from the Northern Region is survived by his 90-year-old wife Alhaja Raliat AbdulRazaq, illustrious children, including incumbent Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, of Kwara, and grandchildren.

“Arrangement for his interment will be announced by the family shortly,” the deceased’s eldest son said in the statement.