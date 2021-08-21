Lai Mohammed explains why repentant Boko Haram terrorists won’t be prosecuted

The minister said the calls for the prosecution of the surrendered terrorists rather than granting them amnesty is against the global best practices.

Pulse Nigeria

Mohammed said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Washington, United States on Friday, August 20, 2021.

He said, “I personally spoke to the military authorities before I left Nigeria and they said what they were doing is what the global practice dictates about soldiers that surrendered that should be treated as prisoners of war.

“You cannot just shoot them because there are international conventions that give rights also to prisoners of war.

“What the military is doing is that when they surrender, they profile them to ensure that they are genuine and reintegrate them into the society.’’

The minister added that it was unfortunate and inconceivable that some Nigerians would be spreading fake news that the surrendered insurgents would be engaged in the military.