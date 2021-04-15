Lai Mohammed is concerned drug traffickers, money launderers win elections in Nigeria

The 69-year-old on Thursday, April 15, 2021 said the war against illicit drugs should be considered one of Nigeria's most important tasks due to the trade's significant contribution to the nation's problems.

He noted that drug trafficking and money laundering by traffickers, and the use of illicit drugs are closely linked to the nation's troubling insecurity, the well being of citizens, and the moral fabric of the society, including even governance.

"The kind of vicious banditry and kidnapping for ransom that our country has witnessed in recent times cannot be totally separated from illicit drug use and their effects on users who take to crime," the minister said.

He further lamented that drug traffickers and money launderers are also contesting and winning elections into high offices where they help shape policies.

Even though he failed to note any examples, Nigerian politicians have in the past had brushes with the law over drug trafficking issues.

Mohammed said the trend of drug traffickers sometimes becoming role models in the society has devastating consequences for the younger generation.

During his Thursday meeting with the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, the minister welcomed an offer to collaborate on a sensitisation campaign against drug abuse.