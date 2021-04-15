RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lai Mohammed is concerned drug traffickers, money launderers win elections in Nigeria

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Mohammed says young Nigerians are at risk when drug traffickers become role models.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says Nigeria's war on drugs is extremely important [BusinessDay]

Pulse Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, is deeply concerned about the far-reaching effects of the illicit drugs trade in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

The 69-year-old on Thursday, April 15, 2021 said the war against illicit drugs should be considered one of Nigeria's most important tasks due to the trade's significant contribution to the nation's problems.

He noted that drug trafficking and money laundering by traffickers, and the use of illicit drugs are closely linked to the nation's troubling insecurity, the well being of citizens, and the moral fabric of the society, including even governance.

"The kind of vicious banditry and kidnapping for ransom that our country has witnessed in recent times cannot be totally separated from illicit drug use and their effects on users who take to crime," the minister said.

He further lamented that drug traffickers and money launderers are also contesting and winning elections into high offices where they help shape policies.

Even though he failed to note any examples, Nigerian politicians have in the past had brushes with the law over drug trafficking issues.

Mohammed said the trend of drug traffickers sometimes becoming role models in the society has devastating consequences for the younger generation.

During his Thursday meeting with the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, the minister welcomed an offer to collaborate on a sensitisation campaign against drug abuse.

Marwa expressed concern that Nigeria currently has 15 million drug users between the ages of 15 and 64, and that the situation must be reversed.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Mercy Eke shows off newly acquired Mercedes Benz G Wagon

Names of all 112 Chibok girls left with Boko Haram and 4 other things to remember about 2014 abduction

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on pausing music for Nollywood

The full details behind Rita Edochie, Prophet Odumeje and Ada Jesus' drama

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Peruzzi says he never had sex with Davido's estranged fiancee

2021 UTME: JAMB says candidates no longer need e-mail address for registration

Girlfriend of South African rapper AKA dies after falling off the 10th floor of a hotel building

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram