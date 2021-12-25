Lai Mohammed denies contracting COVID-19

The minister said he attended the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday and the extraordinary meeting of FEC on Thursday.

He added that he attended the inauguration of the new Minister of State for Works and Housing, Muazu Sambo, on Friday.

Mohammed, however, wondered how he could have been in isolation as claimed in a report and still be allowed to attend important events at the Presidential Villa.

It had earlier been reported that COVID-19 was ravaging the Presidential Villa as some Villa officials reportedly contracted the virus.

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijani Umar; the President’s Aide-de-camp, Yusuf Dodo; his chief security officer, Aliyu Musa, and his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu were reportedly infected with the disease.

Reacting to the claim that he is ill, Mohammed said he is hale and hearty, adding that he had taken the two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

He said, “I read the story and we still have a great battle on our hands on fake news and mischievous reporting. I was in the public view on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. I was at FEC on Wednesday. I coordinated press briefing on Thursday for the extraordinary EFC meeting. And the minister of power and I addressed media.

“On Friday, I witnessed the swearing-in for minister of state for power after which we had a security meeting. How can someone who has had such high level engagements for three days consecutively be ill?

“It is nothing but fake news. I am hale and hearty. Not only that, I have taken the two doses of the vaccine. I have also taken the Pfizer booster. I am a member of PSC and I am hale and hearty and I am performing at optimum level.”

Meanwhile, Shehu has confirmed to Punch that that indeed he had tested positive for COVID-19 and he was in self-isolation.