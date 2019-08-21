Mohammed gave the charge on Wednesday in Abuja during his maiden meeting with staff of the ministry on assumption shortly after their inauguration by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“First of all, we need to give thanks and gratitude to Almighty Allah that made it possible for me to be re-appointed and also posted back to this ministry.

“My charge to all of us is to collaborate, redouble our efforts and work together so that we can justify the confidence that the president has reposed in us. We need to cooperate and work hard.

“Our goal is to leave a lasting legacy at the ministry.

”At the retreat, the president reiterated the need for ministers to work amicably with their permanent secretaries and chief executive officers of all the parastatals.

“There must be synergy between the permanent secretary and minister; and I must say that I enjoyed cordial relationship with my permanent secretary.

“That relationship contributed to the success we achieved in our first term in office. We succeeded because the directors also collaborated and cooperated with the permanent secretary.

“It is a collective responsibility and I believe that we are going to have a collective success,” he said.

Mohammed also appreciated the media team that worked with him in his first term.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Grace Gekpe, said that the desire of the members of staff in the ministry was to have the minister posted back to the ministry.

“We are glad to have you back to continue from where you stopped. There is a lot of work to be done and we believe you will take this ministry to the next level either with or without funds.

“However, I believe that God will make a way for us to have funds so that you can achieve your mandate as directed.

“I want to welcome you back to your family; we are ready to work with you to take the ministry and the whole nation in the area of information and culture to the next level with the president,” she said.