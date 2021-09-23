RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lai Mohammed: 'Buhari is constructing a road in every state'

Jude Egbas

The minister says Buhari is not borrowing to pay salaries.

Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed

Culture and Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, says critics of the Muhammadu Buhari government really need to appreciate the infrastructure drive the administration has embarked upon nationwide.

He added that those who criticize how much the administration is borrowing, need to understand that the loans are being used to construct critical infrastructure.

The administration has received plenty of flak for Nigeria's rising debt profile since 2015.

President Buhari recently sought the approval of lawmakers to borrow $4bn and €710m.

“Today, we have new airport terminals in Abuja, Kano, Lagos and Port Harcourt, the Itakpe-Warri rail line that was abandoned for decades is running.

“We have well over 13,000km of federal roads under repair, rehabilitation and reconstruction and there is a road project in every state.

“Today, we have started the countdown to when the 2nd Niger Bridge, which successive administrations have built only on paper, will be completed.

“The list of projects we are handling with the loans we obtained is long,’’ he said.

The minister added that the Buhari administration is not borrowing for recurrent expenditure or to pay salaries, but for the building of world class infrastructure that will benefit generations of Nigerians and those unborn.

