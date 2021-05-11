Lai Mohammed warns 'known and unknown gunmen' to stop attacking police officers, soldiers

Dozens of police officers have been killed over the past few months in attacks carried out especially in the south east and south south regions.

Armed gangs responsible for the attacks have largely escaped justice, as many police stations have become common targets.

Soldiers, customs officers, and other security agents have also been targets of the trend of attacks which have taken place in other regions all over the country.

Mohammed said during a media briefing on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 that the growing dangerous trend is worrying for the government.

He said the mindless attacks are designed to instill fear and create a sense of insecurity in the country.

"Whether known or unknown gunmen, those engaged in this dastardly act will pay dearly for their actions," he said.

Despite admitting that the nation is facing serious security challenges, Mohammed said insinuations that the government is too overwhelmed to handle the crisis is exaggerated.

The minister said the government has superior firepower over criminals terrorising the country and will soon confront the challenges headlong to restore law and order, peace, and security.

He said the government is working hard to restore peace all over the country and begged members of the country to cooperate in the fight against insecurity.

"The first step is to tone down the rhetoric," the minister said, and called on the media to stop giving a platform to 'uncompromising separatists and die-hard pessimists'.