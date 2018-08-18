Pulse.ng logo
Lai Mohammed bemoans decline of reading culture in Nigeria

Lai Mohammed bemoans decline of reading culture in Nigeria

The minister expressed the concern in Offa, Kwara, at the launch of the autobiography of Prof. Mosobola Oyawoye, the Africa’s first professor of Geology.

(NAN)

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Saturday deplored the steady decline in reading culture, especially among the youths of the country.



Mohammed underscored the need to make reading much more attractive to encourage the youths to imbibe the habit of reading than craving for social media.

“I think we just need to make reading much more attractive.

“Technology is usually for good but the downside of technology at times is what we are seeing.

“I think we should continue to encourage our people to read because there is no alternative to reading,” he said.

The minister described the launch of the book by the 91-year old professor as a unique event.

“I am here to celebrate with an icon not just of this country but the continent and probably the world.

“He is not just 91-year old man, he is a man who has come first in many fields, the first African Professor of Geology and a man who has used his position to benefit the society .

“I was particularly impressed that he is among the moving spirit behind the establishment of University of Jos, which actually started as University College, Jos because of the potentials of minerals in Jos.

“You can see that he left the University almost 30 years ago but he has been active in the society and his community,” he said.

The Minister said he was particularly impressed by the premium which the author, in his book, placed on integrity.

“Prof. I think one thing that struck me very much about the book is that you put a lot of value on integrity.

“I think integrity is that single commodity that is so rare. It’s about the single most important ingredient in the building of a person or a nation,” he said.

The celebrator, Prof. Oyawoye appreciated God for his life and expressed gratitude to the dignitaries present at the event.

He said the book took him 10 years to write and he was inspired by God who guided his paths from his youthful age.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries at the event included the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari; former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Alfa Belgore.

Others are, a former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the Pro-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Dr Wale Babalakin, who formally presented the book.

