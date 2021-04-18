‘They’ll be the first to run away when crisis starts’ Lai Mohammed asks Nigerians to shun secessionists

The minister said secession is not the solution to Nigeria’s problem, adding that the federal government is working to prevent all secession tendencies.

Mohammed said this on Sunday, April 18, 2021, during a radio programme on Bond FM.

He said, “Those who support separation and secession will be the first to run away when any problem starts.

“We should not listen to them as many of them have about four passports of other countries.”

Mohammed also said the country’s unity is more important than the issues that are threatening its continued existence.

He said, “That we have ethnicity issues is not new. IPOB, Boko Haram and farmer-herders clashes are not new; all we must do is to look for the way forward.

“We are aware of them, the government is working. Secession is not the way out of our challenges. You don’t cure headache by beheading the patient.

“The things that unite us in Nigeria are more than what separate us.”