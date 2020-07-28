Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has dared anyone who considers the President Muhammadu Buhari anti-corruption war a ruse.

National Chairman of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, recently described the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) anti-graft war as a ruse in the face of the probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the arrest of suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Addressing a press conference, Mohammed said those who do not believe in the anti-corruption fight are “free to dare us.”

“As you are all aware, Nigerians have recently been inundated with allegations of monumental corruption in a number of government agencies, including the NDDC, NSITF and the anti-corruption agency, EFCC,” he began.

Ibrahim Magu has been accused of re-looting looted funds (Vanguards)

“Many, especially naysayers, have misinterpreted these developments as a sign that the administration’s fight against corruption is waning. In fact, the main opposition PDP has latched on to the developments to call for the resignation of Mr. President, a call that is nothing but infantile!

“Let me state here and now that the fight against corruption, a cardinal programme of this administration, is alive and well.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, the African Union’s anti-corruption champion, who also has an impeccable reputation globally, remains the driver of the fight and no one, not least the PDP under whose watch Nigeria was looted dry, can taint his image or reverse the gains of the fight.

"Anyone who disagrees that the anti-corruption fight is alive and well is free to dare us.

“What the revelations of the past few weeks, especially the investigation of the nation’s anti-corruption czar, have shown is that this administration is not ready to sweep any allegation of corruption under the carpet; that there is no sacred cow in this fight, and that– unlike the PDP – we will not cover up for anyone, including the members of our party and government, who face corruption allegations.

“Our fight against corruption is blind to party affiliation, position in government and any other consideration. If the nation’s anti-corruption czar can be investigated, then the fight against corruption cannot be deemed to be fake, neither can it be said to be waning.”

President Muhammadu Buhari directs speedy, coordinated investigation of NDDC (TheCable)

The minister added that the federal government is putting in place enduring institutional reforms that “will deter acts of corruption.”

Former military President Buhari, 77, rode to power in 2015 on the back of a promise to curb endemic graft in Africa’s most populous nation.