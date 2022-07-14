The House made this known after a voice vote conducted by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, at the plenary session.
LAHA sacks Lagos Assembly Service Commission boss
The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday, in a unanimous vote sacked Mr Wale Mogaji, the Chairman of the state House of Assembly Service Commission (LAHASCOM).
The House also approved the appointment of Mrs Folashade Latona as the new Secretary of the Commission.
The speaker said Latona would replace Mrs Esther Lambo, who retired from service recently.
The House also confirmed Mr Olalekan Onafeko as the substantive Clerk of the House and elevated three other senior staff to the position of deputy clerks.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those elevated were Mr Babs Animashaun, Mr Taiwo Otun and Mrs Adenike Oshinowo.
The House had earlier raised concerns over the June 8 boat mishap that led to the death of about 15 people.
The House urged Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to take urgent steps toward tackling flooding in some parts of the state.
