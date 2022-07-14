LAHA sacks Lagos Assembly Service Commission boss

The House also approved the appointment of Mrs Folashade Latona as the new Secretary of the Commission.

The speaker said Latona would replace Mrs Esther Lambo, who retired from service recently.

The House also confirmed Mr Olalekan Onafeko as the substantive Clerk of the House and elevated three other senior staff to the position of deputy clerks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those elevated were Mr Babs Animashaun, Mr Taiwo Otun and Mrs Adenike Oshinowo.

The House had earlier raised concerns over the June 8 boat mishap that led to the death of about 15 people.