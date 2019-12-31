They spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday, in separate interviews.

Mr Rufai Mike, a Pastor, said that resolution is a strong determination by individuals to improve on themselves.

Mike believes that New Year resolution is now a cliche rather than what people actually follow through.

According to him, this is so because most people forget to ask God for strength and guidance.

“For there to be growth and improvement, there should be a resolution made by the individual, although one shouldn’t wait until a new year to make that.

“In order to achieve the resolution made, we need to put God first and ask for His assistance to overcome every obstacle that hinders our dreams,” he said.

Mr Andre Emmanuel, a lawyer, said that he does not make New Year resolutions.

“‘I do not have any New Year resolution, I never do.

“I believe that you do not need a specific time or period frame to reinvent yourself, although I have already made some decisions I intend to stick by concerning work, savings, trips and setting clear cut goals.

“I will try to achieve things I didn’t in 2019 in 2020,” he said.

Mrs Glory Nwakama, a trader, sees New Year resolution as a waste of time.

“I don’t have a New Year resolution or will say I have not thought about it. I believe it to be a waste of time.

“I only go to church every New Year’s eve to ask God to bless and keep my family and friends safe, but I don’t make new year resolutions,” she said.

Miss Deborah Eleazu, a student, said that she makes New Year resolution for the fun of it, as she doesn’t keep to it.

“My last year’s resolution was to quit taking in sugar like too much soft drinks. I kept to the commitment for like a week and stopped, and this occurs every year.

“I doubt if I will make a New Year resolution because I’m sure I won’t keep to it,” Eleazu said.

Miss Chioma Izundu, a youth, said that one doesn’t have to wait for a new year to improve oneself.

“I see New Year resolution as a mere cliche.

“In order to improve oneself, you set goals and work toward it no matter the time frame; I mean you don’t have to wait till 1st of January.

“As for me, I’ve had a resolution since October, after school to improve myself by learning new things.

“I’m currently learning bead-making and I’m committed, that’s what resolution should be about and not for one to wait until new year before having one,” she said.