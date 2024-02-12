ADVERTISEMENT
'I use withdrawal method now' — Lagosians cry as price of condoms rises by 200%

News Agency Of Nigeria

The increase in condom prices was impacted by rising inflation, cost of production and foreign exchange rate.

'I use withdrawal method now' — Lagosians cry as price of condoms rises by 200%
Lagos residents express concerns over high cost of contraceptives

The residents spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

NAN reports that there are different types and brands of condoms and the best are often determined by their quality, durability, level of comfort and protection they offer.

Some condom brands include Durex, Fiesta, Kiss, Rough Rider and Gold Circle, among others.

Checks at some pharmacies showed that prices of condoms had increased by 50% to 200% when compared to their prices last year.

The residents said access to affordable contraceptives was critical in ensuring the health of both partners, protection from sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and planning the desired pregnancy.

A banker, Felix Atuche, said the increasing price of condoms had made him resort to withdrawal methods, hoping it doesn't lead to pregnancy.

"We got married two months ago and my wife and I are currently undertaking our master's degree, so for us, pregnancy has to wait for about two years.

"I usually use the Durex Fetherlite Elite condom because it heightens the feelings between partners, just like skin to skin.

"I used to buy the pack for ₦1,900 but now it goes for ₦2,500 to ₦3,500, depending on the pharmacy I buy from. The cost is getting unaffordable for me because of the number of packs I need.

"I resorted to the withdrawal method but my wife has been avoiding sex with me because she’s scared of getting pregnant," he said.

Similarly, Monisola Ajayi, a businesswoman, said she prioritised her sexual health by ensuring that she used female condoms during sexual intercourse.

"A few years ago, I contracted STIs from my husband. I got treated and forgave him, but the incident left a scar on my heart, so, I always ensure I use a condom to protect myself. Female condoms are available but more expensive than male condoms.

"10 pieces of Fc2 vaginal condom go for over ₦4,200 now, before it was around ₦2,000.

"If I don’t have a condom, then no show for oga except he buys it for me. The hardship in the country is negatively affecting our sexual health," she said.

Also, a youth corps member, Celestine Adesola, said the rising cost of condoms exposed many youths to unsafe sex, which could increase sexually transmitted infections including HIV.

"Valentine's celebration is this week, and some parents would be shocked if they knew the unimaginable and risky practices that their teens and youths want to indulge in for fun. I would advise that enlightenment should be intensified among teens and youths.

"Also, non-governmental organisations should increase the distribution of free condoms to protect the health of youths," Adesola said.

Commenting, Michael Achoji, a pharmacist, said the increase in condom prices was impacted by rising inflation, cost of production and foreign exchange rate.

Achoji appealed to the Federal Government to prioritise sexual and reproductive health issues through sustained interventions that would ensure access and affordability of contraceptives.

