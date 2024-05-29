ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos workers deserve living wage, Labour Party tells Sanwo-Olu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State [PM News Nigeria]

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Olubunmi Odesanya, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Odesanya, while assessing Sanwo-Olu as he marks the first anniversary of his second tenure, said the governor needed to step up his game to relieve residents of the current socio-economic challenges.

According to her, masses in the state including workers are struggling to survive and to meet their daily personal and family needs.

She urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to pity the workers in whatever it was proposing as the minimum wage.

Odesanya said the people, however, needed a living wage, which would take cognisance of the socio-economic indices for workers to be happy.

She said: “We are all watching in awe the minimum wage debacle.

“The current minimum wage of thirty thousand naira is due for review this year 2024, as we can recall, from the agreed and written Labour Law.

“Ordinarily, the review ought not to create so much apprehension or furore but for the difficulties in the country.”

The LP chieftain said there was an urgent need for the Federal Government and the state government to give a living wage to the workers that “lay the golden egg”.

She said that the immediate removal of fuel subsidies by the Federal Government drove the prices of goods and services to a high level.

“In Nigeria today, there is no middle class anymore, you are either extremely poor or super rich.

“The inflation rate is high,” she said.

The LP spokesperson, however, decried the current back-and-forth battle between the Federal Government and organised labour on the minimum wage.

“The government needs to propose a minimum wage that takes cognisance of the current economic realities,” she said.

Odesanya added that the Federal Government should block wastages in government, stop corruption and cut down on the salaries of federal lawmakers.

NAN recalls that the organised labour on Tuesday walked out of the Tripartite Committee meeting on Minimum Wage after the federal government increased its offer to N60,000.

NAN also recalls that the government and the OPS had initially proposed ₦48,000 ₦54,000 and N60,000, which were also rejected by the organised labour.

The organised labour had also presented ₦615,000 as the new minimum wage but saw reasons to drop their demand to ₦497,000 and then to ₦494,000.

News Agency Of Nigeria

