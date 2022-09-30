Lagos Water Corporation decries mass looting of pipes

Badmus, however, appealed to security agencies to help in recovering of the stolen pipes.

“The World Bank and state government funded and procured water pipes of different sizes, according to current market value estimated at about one billion naira.

“All these were carted away by unknown persons and all efforts to identify and arrest the culprits proved abortive.

“Twelve loaded trucks of water pipes raging from 2000mm, 1500mm, 900mm, 600mm, 500mm, 450mm to 400mm diameters and six heavy duty cranes Hiab vehicle left the four Million Gallons per Day (MGD), Ishasi waterworks pipes yard.

“These carted away pipes were meant for the distribution of water to the residents of Ishasi and environs,” he said.