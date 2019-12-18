Dr Dolapo Fasawe, the General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, (LASEPA), said in a statement on Wednesday that the advice was necessary considering the rate of reports of infractions received by the agency.

Fasawe said that in recent time LASEPA had received alarming reports concerning several abuses against the environment and infringement on individuals’ rights to peaceful ambiance as a result of persistent noise emanating from various selfish quarters.

The general manager warned Lagosians not to disturb the peace of their neighbours in the guise of joyful festivities and comply with environmental laws guiding the conduct of every resident of the state

”We can merry without making noise, we should be good neighbours and therefore respect the right of others to peaceful environment.

”Also remember that a noiseless celebration is a peaceful celebration and this should be demonstrated through our actions to our neighbours and environment,” she said.

Fasawe said that event, hospitality (hotels, bars, lounges) and religious centres who were operating and generating noise should obtain noise permit, as failure to comply attracts fines, sealing and prosecution.

According to her, noise permit is discretionally approved with due consideration to the event, environment and is time bound.

The LASEPA boss, therefore, expressed satisfaction with some of the facilities earlier sealed by the agency for meeting the conditions stipulated for their re-opening.

Fasawe said that 26 out of the 28 sealed facilities have been reopened, while two were advised to relocate from their areas of operation to more suitable places for their activities.

”We can not isolate metropolitan city from social activities, but its unwanted impact must be minimised and regulated for a peaceful coexistence and harmonious working relationship,” she said.

According to her, the state government will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on any individual who fails to be guided in their conduct or those who continuously infringe on the rights of others all in the name of celebrations.

She said that the agency would continue to pay undivided attention and monitor all the facilities until they had fully complied with the directive of the agency.

Fasawe said that the agency would ensure that those that had already complied do not run foul of the law again.