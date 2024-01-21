ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos traditional ruler celebrates first year anniversary

The high point of the week-long celebration was a party held at the community primary school in the Agura area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the celebration featured a series of events, including the distribution of 18,000 writing materials to pupils of primary schools in the community.

As part of the anniversary, the Oba also honoured some personalities with chieftaincy titles.

Speaking at the event, Ogunnaike said he was grateful to God for sparing his life to clock one year on the throne as the ruler of Agura and appreciated residents and indigenes for their support.

“I want to thank God, the Lagos Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs, my community and well-wishers.

“I also appreciate my colleague chiefs and the Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, Mr. Wasiu Adesina, for his support.

“Agura community is peaceful and calm now compared to when I had not been appointed,” the traditional ruler said.

Earlier, Adesina, Chairman, Ikorodu local government, urged residents to join hands with the Traditional Ruler in bringing more developmental projects to the community.

Adesina appreciated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for embarking on the second phase of the Agura road to ease the hardship undergone by residents on the community’s bad road.

He added that the Ikorodu local government on its part also plans to embark on lighting up the area and re-surfacing identified bad roads and other developmental projects.

“I am very happy witnessing one one-year anniversary of Alagura because I was in office when he was appointed,” he said.

Speaking, Wale Daisi, the Bobagunwa of Agura land, called on the government at all levels to solve the challenges of bad roads, adding that residents go through hardship plying the roads, especially during the rainy season.

Earlier, Babatunde Rotinwa, Ex chairman, Lagos State Civil Service Commission and chairman, planning committee of the anniversary, advised the Lagos State Government to prioritise rural community development.

