Lagos to resume COVID-19 vaccination August 25

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated this at the Lagos House, Ikeja, at a news conference on the state's management of COVID-19.

Sanwo-Olu, who gave the updates on the fight against the virus, said of the 601,000 doses promised Lagos by the Federal Government about 299,000 doses of the Moderna vaccines had been received on August 18.

He said that the vaccine received from the federal government was for the second phase of the national vaccination campaign, which will commence in Lagos State on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

The Governor added that vaccination centres had also been increased to 150 from the 88 used during the first phase of the exercise, to prevent crowding at the centres.

"The increase in the number of centres is to prevent the gathering of large crowds and ensure that the vaccination campaign does not itself become a super-spreader event, especially given the fact that the new wave of the pandemic was a very virulent one.

"The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose vaccine, like the AstraZeneca vaccine that was deployed during the first phase of the vaccination. When you receive your first dose, you will be given a date on which to return for your second and final dose.

"Let me also reiterate that this Moderna vaccine that will be administered starting this week, should not be mixed with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"What this means is that only persons who have not been previously vaccinated at all should take the Moderna vaccine.

"If you have previously taken one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, please exercise patience as we await delivery of a fresh allocation from the Federal Government," he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that one of the major pillars of the state's mitigation strategy for the third wave was vaccination, explaining that countries that had vaccinated a large percentage of their population were recording drastic reductions, in the numbers of COVID-19 related deaths.

"This is one of the reasons why we have not spared any cost to ensure that the vaccines that have been provided by the Federal Government are made available to every resident that meets the requirements for the vaccination programme.

"We will ensure that the administration of this vaccine is based solely on appointment. Please, do not visit any of the allocated facilities until you have registered online and been given an appointment date.

"Register and book an appointment on the Federal Government's vaccination portal, at nphcda.vaccination.gov.ng. You can also find the list of healthcare facilities at which vaccinations will be taking place on the website of the Lagos State Government.