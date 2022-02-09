RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos to re-arraign former MD, lawyer for alleged N1.6bn fraud

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is to re-arraign a former Managing Director of an aviation fueling company, Star Orient Nigeria Ltd., Dare Osamo.

Lagos to re-arraign former MD, lawyer for alleged N1.6bn fraud. [thetrentonline]

Also to be re-arraigned is a lawyer, Bisola Olore, for allegedly defrauding the company of N1.6 billion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Jide Martins, Director of the Lagos State DPP, made this known during proceedings on Wednesday at an Ikeja High Court.

Martins told the court that proceedings, slated for commencement of trial, could not hold because the Lagos State government had filed fresh charges against the defendant.

The DPP noted that a new defendant, Tope Munis, a banker, had been added to the charge.

“My lord, the new defendant has not yet been served. We have to serve him with the copy of the charge in the interest of justice,” he said.

NAN reports that during proceedings on Nov. 10, 2021, Osamo and Olore were arraigned on an 11-count charge proffered against them by the DPP.

The defendants had jointly pleaded not guilty to three charges of conspiracy, obtaining under false pretences, while Osamo pleaded not guilty to eight charges of obtaining under false pretence, stealing and forgery.

In the amended 15-count charge, Osamo and Olore will be jointly charged with conspiracy, obtaining under false pretence, forgery, making documents without authority and stealing.

Osamo will be solely charged with stealing and forgery while Munis will be facing charges of conspiracy and making false documents.

The offences violate Sections 287(8), 314(3), 365(1), 370 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala adjourned the case until March 30 for arraignment.

