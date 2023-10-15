ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos to prosecute Lekki Club staffers that brutalised LASEPA officials

The state government said the suspects would all be arraigned before appropriate courts of law on Monday along with the property owner.

The Director, Public Affairs, Kunle Adeshina, said this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Adeshina said that the club staff also broke the seal of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the property owners.

He said that the commissioner spoke in the aftermath of the arrest of the 11 employees (4 male, 7 female) of 10 POTS Night Club, who were arrested after brutalizing state officials who had earlier sealed the premises for noise pollution.

He added that they would all be arraigned before appropriate courts of law on Monday along with the property owner to serve as a deterrent to others who might consider embracing such illegal options.

“The arrested employees removed the seal of LASEPA which was used to secure the premises between 11.11 a.m and 11.33 a.m on Saturday, October 14 following enforcement activities

“By 12.44 p.m. when LASEPA operatives returned to the club, it had been reopened and back to business.

“Attempts to reseal the premises were violently resisted by the staffers, inflicting bodily harm on state officials, necessitating the call for reinforcement of security,” Adeshina said.

