The General Manager of LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, on the sideline of the celebration of the ”International Coastal Cleanup Day”.

NAN reports that LASEPA celebrated the day with the cleanup of Elegushi Beach, Lekki and Sura Market in Lagos Island.

Fasawe said that the agency had zero tolerance for pollution of land, water and air to enhance environmental protection.

She said that one of the biggest menaces confronting Lagos State was plastic pollution.

According to her, the agency will have to trace the genesis of plastic pollution and will continue to educate, advocate and sensitise residents on the menace of plastic pollution in the state.

‘NYSC members participating in the International Coastal Clean up Day in Lagos on Saturday (NAN)

“As an enforcement agency, we have fines, we have laws against this that are punishable by court sentence. “We have mobile courts which educate offenders and we give them opportunity to clean up the mess they have created.

”And then if that doesn’t work, the law takes due course, but then ignorance of the law is not an excuse.

“As government, our role is to continue to share the message, so that ignorance will not be an excuse,” she said.

Fasawe said that every year, thousands of tons of garbage end up in the oceans, 60 per cent of which were plastic material.

”Plastic pollution is becoming alarming and it is becoming epidemic. Plastics are not going to dissolve or go anywhere until we remove them. It is entering our waters, our homes and is emitting gasous substances.

”This is why we are working hard with partners, stakeholders and individuals to address this menace and our message is advocacy.

ALSO READ: FG charges Sowore with treason, accuses him of insulting Buhari

”Dispose your plastic waste properly, responsibly and safely, plastic pollution is becoming a menace and is with the advent of globalisation. As we are getting more exposed, the damage is becoming more;’ she said.

According to her, everybody have a role to play in their homes, at workplaces and on the streets to ensure healthy and safe living.

Fasawe said that addressing the issue of pollution should be a collective effort, stressing that prevention was better than cure.