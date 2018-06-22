Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Lagos to complete bus terminals construction by December

In Lagos State Government to complete bus terminals construction by December

Lawanson gave the assurance in Lagos at the opening of “Construction Summit 2018’’ organised by the Faculty of Environmental Sciences, University of Lagos.

  • Published:
Ladi Lawanson - Hon Commissioner for Transport Lagos State play

Ladi Lawanson - Hon Commissioner for Transport Lagos State

(Promise of My Generation)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mr Ladi Lawanson, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, on Friday said the construction of 13 bus terminals across the city would be completed before December.

Lawanson gave the assurance in Lagos at the opening of “Construction Summit 2018’’ organised by the Faculty of Environmental Sciences, University of Lagos.

Its theme is: “Smart Infrastructure for Sustainable Competitiveness.’’

He said that not less than 3,000 jobs would be created at the completion of the bus terminals to enhance the living standards of people in the state.

According to him, efficient transportation system is essential for economic development of any nation and needs to be given adequate attention.

The commissioner said that the bus terminals were part of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s gift to the masses of the state, who daily use public transportation.

The terminals will put an end to insecurity, unreliability, accident, traffic jam and mugging associated with the current commercial bus system in the state,” Lawanson said.

Contributing, Mr Akin Akindoyeni, the Chairman, Institute of Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbons Studies, said that housing was the pivotal centre of infrastructural development of any nation.

Akindoyeni said that all infrastructure- energy and power, transportation, communication, among others-, feed into the daily life of the populace.

“Where there is shortage of housing, there is bound to be a shortage of productive manpower, hence, low national production level.

“All participants in the economic effort of the nation should expect that the range of infrastructure available will also allow them to enjoy the comfort of their homes,” he said.

Also, Dr Wale Babalakin, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of UNILAG, said that policy inconsistency was a major key to sustainable infrastructural development.

Babalakin said that past administrations lacked adequate sustainable vital policies that could aid infrastructural growth.

According to him, policy somersaults is the causative factor of infrastructural decay and housing challenges in the country.

“The nation needs both social housing and rental housing, and if the government does not maintain policy continuity, the infrastructural and housing problem will remain,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 APC Convention Yahaya Bello, Lai Mohammed 'stranded' as Police, Civil...bullet
2 2018 Budget NASS says it increased its budget by N14.5bn to buy...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 This is how Osinbajo watched Nigeria beat Icelandbullet

Related Articles

Ikeja Bus Terminal Lagos to cater for 4m daily, 800 buses to start operations
In Lagos House of Assembly confirms Ambode’s commissioner nominees
Ambode Lagos Governor appoints 5 new commissioners, drops 3 in cabinet reshuffle
JAMB Here are the accredited registration centres for 2018 UTME in Lagos
Justice Denied Woman who was bathed with acid by ex-lover cries out
Lamboginny Singer shares testimony of how he was saved from death
Sickening Neighbours allegedly ignore family in house fire over grudge
Justice! Man who bathed his ex-lover with acid charged to court

Local

DPR sealing petrol a station
In Lagos State Government seals fuel station over pollution
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the recently elected chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole ought to ought to be prosecuted for corruption.
APC Convention Oshiomhole ought to be prosecuted for corruption – PDP
Boko Haram’s spiritual chieftain Abubakar Shekau.
Boko Haram Terrorist group kills 4, injures 6 in Konduga
Here are the least peaceful countries in Sub-Saharan Africa 2018
In Zamfara Army neutralise 20 armed bandits, arrest 3