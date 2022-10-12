Lagos to become Africa’s model mega city by 2052 – Sanwo-Olu

He said that the government had made concerted efforts towards the conceptualisation and development of a comprehensive 30-year plan.

According to him, the Lagos State Development Plan 2052 has the ambition of transforming Lagos into Africa’s Model Mega City.

”The Lagos State Development Plan 2052 is built around four strategic pillars – Thriving Economy, Human-centric City, Modern Infrastructure and Effective Governance.

”This plan focuses on 20 strategic areas that will drive this ambition.

”This long-term development plan has been meticulously devised to accommodate the best of all existing and prior high-level policy documents, transformation plans and development policies, including the THEMES Agenda.

”In line with the ongoing work to finetune the Lagos State Development Plan 2052, the focus of this year’s Ehingbeti Summit will be on the long-term sustainable socio-economic development of Lagos State,” he said.

The governor said that the implementation of the Development Plan required purposeful and dedicated leadership.

”Our unwavering promise to you, as a State Government, is that we will provide the required leadership, to move from ideation to action, and to transform Lagos from Megacity to Model Megacity.

”As we look forward, Lagos State will continue to achieve its potential, which will be built on our resilience, our rich heritage of culture, innovation and entrepreneurship, and most importantly, our people.

”I am excited by what the LSDP 2052 has to offer our great state,” he said.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Sam Egube, said that the summit had offered Lagos a better deal in growth prospects, as the state harnessed robust conversations with key private sector players.

Egube said that the state government had implemented 210 of the 222 resolutions reached in the past eight editions of the economic summit, adding that the engagement with the private sector had helped improve accountability in governance.

The summit chairperson and Partner, PwC Nigeria, Mrs Mary Iwelumo, said that the ongoing event, which is the 9th edition in the series, recorded historic participation of 30,000 participants within the country and overseas.