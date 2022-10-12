RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos to become Africa’s model mega city by 2052 – Sanwo-Olu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says a plan is on to make Lagos Africa’s model mega city by 2052.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Tuesday, during the 9th edition of Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit, held at Victoria Island.

Read Also

He said that the government had made concerted efforts towards the conceptualisation and development of a comprehensive 30-year plan.

According to him, the Lagos State Development Plan 2052 has the ambition of transforming Lagos into Africa’s Model Mega City.

”The Lagos State Development Plan 2052 is built around four strategic pillars – Thriving Economy, Human-centric City, Modern Infrastructure and Effective Governance.

”This plan focuses on 20 strategic areas that will drive this ambition.

”This long-term development plan has been meticulously devised to accommodate the best of all existing and prior high-level policy documents, transformation plans and development policies, including the THEMES Agenda.

”In line with the ongoing work to finetune the Lagos State Development Plan 2052, the focus of this year’s Ehingbeti Summit will be on the long-term sustainable socio-economic development of Lagos State,” he said.

The governor said that the implementation of the Development Plan required purposeful and dedicated leadership.

”Our unwavering promise to you, as a State Government, is that we will provide the required leadership, to move from ideation to action, and to transform Lagos from Megacity to Model Megacity.

”As we look forward, Lagos State will continue to achieve its potential, which will be built on our resilience, our rich heritage of culture, innovation and entrepreneurship, and most importantly, our people.

”I am excited by what the LSDP 2052 has to offer our great state,” he said.

The Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Sam Egube, said that the summit had offered Lagos a better deal in growth prospects, as the state harnessed robust conversations with key private sector players.

Egube said that the state government had implemented 210 of the 222 resolutions reached in the past eight editions of the economic summit, adding that the engagement with the private sector had helped improve accountability in governance.

The summit chairperson and Partner, PwC Nigeria, Mrs Mary Iwelumo, said that the ongoing event, which is the 9th edition in the series, recorded historic participation of 30,000 participants within the country and overseas.

The summit attendees include members of the State Executive Council, current and past elected public office holders in Lagos, captains of industry, business leaders, diplomats, entrepreneurs and investors.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pres. Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts

Pres. Buhari saw the cofounder of Paystack, Ezra Olubi and probably had these 5 thoughts

Lagos to become Africa’s model mega city by 2052 – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos to become Africa’s model mega city by 2052 – Sanwo-Olu

NASS’ll pass 2023 Appropriation Bill in December – Lawan

NASS’ll pass 2023 Appropriation Bill in December – Lawan

Germany to return I,130 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

Germany to return I,130 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

Matawalle urges northern women to seek political offices through election

Matawalle urges northern women to seek political offices through election

ASUU to decide suspension of strike on Thursday

ASUU to decide suspension of strike on Thursday

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha denies looting Nigeria’s treasury

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha denies looting Nigeria’s treasury

Lagos: Why Nigerian government quickly approved new airport in Lekki

Lagos: Why Nigerian government quickly approved new airport in Lekki

PDP: Sam Amadi rejects appointment of Atiku's campaign council

PDP: Sam Amadi rejects appointment of Atiku's campaign council

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Flood renders hundreds of people homeless in Kogi State. (Punch)

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Tompolo

Tompolo captures massive vessel loaded with stolen crude oil

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodoke and Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila (SkyDaily)

We’ve seen light at end of tunnel — ASUU