The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) on Wednesday recovered four goats suspected to have been stolen inside a vehicle in Ikorodu.

Mr Adebayo Taofiq, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Agency, said that the goats were abandoned by the occupants of a vehicle who had contravened the Lagos traffic law by driving on the BRT dedicated lane.

Taofiq in a statement said that the leader of the Enforcement Team, DSP Anthony Abutu, recovered the goats, which had their mouths muzzled to prevent them from making any sound.

“The team was on a security monitoring operation in Ikorodu axis when they intercepted a Blue Toyota Camry marked AAA 743 EZ driving on the BRT corridor.

“The driver and his colleague immediately abandoned the vehicle on the road and ran away when they sighted the taskforce team.

“The action of the two men raised suspicion among the team which led to a thorough search of the vehicle and four goats and food items were recovered from the booth of the car,” he said.

Taofiq called on the members of the public, particularly those residing around Ikorodu axis whose goats were missing, to report at the Agency’s office at Bolade, Oshodi to collect the recovered animals.

He also said that the Lagos State Government had distributed new sets of kits to all officers of the Nigeria Police attached to the Agency in a bid to boost their morale and commitment.

“The new kits distributed include sets of uniforms (Camouflage and black), berets, shoulder badges and crests,” Taofiq said.