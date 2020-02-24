The chairman of the agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, refuted this report in a statement signed by the agency’s Head, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq and made available to newsmen on Monday.

Egbeyemi said that the online report claimed that the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had directed the agency to return all seized vehicles in their custody to their respective owners as false.

He, therefore, implored the general public, particularly owners of such impounded vehicles, to ignore and disregard the fake news.

“The fake news is designed to confuse and mislead the public into not complying with ‘Court Order’ on such vehicles in the custody of the agency.

“I did not receive any directive to release impounded vehicles from the Governor. It is irresponsible and mischievous for any individual to insinuate that Gov. Sanwo-Olu will give such an order.

“The governor is conscious of the provisions contained in the 2018 amended Traffic Law as it relates to the duties of the Taskforce and will never make pronouncements contrary to the provisions of the law,” Egbeyemi said.

The chairman noted that transportation and traffic management played prominent roles in the present administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

He also recalled that the governor had on numerous platforms stated unequivocally that “should members of his family or cabinet violate the traffic laws, they shall equally face the consequences of such acts.”