The Agency said that about 2,500 motorcycles impounded in the last three months over alleged violation of traffic regulations would soon be crushed.

The Chairman of the Taskforce, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Agency, Mr Adebayo Taofiq.

He said the enforcement operations was carried out after several warnings to motorcyclists to desist from operating on restricted routes, particularly highways and bridges across the state.

The chairman said that numerous complaints from the public on illegal and criminal activities perpetrated by unscrupulous motorcyclists was alarming and must be checked.

While some of them harass innocent members of the public at various bus-stops, others engage in all sorts of criminal acts by dispossessing their passengers of valuables such as phones, jewelleries and bags.

Also, motorists held in traffic both morning and night around these areas, were not spared. The total clampdown on illegal activities of these motorcyclists on restricted routes would now be vigorously sustained on daily basis.

The operation has the full support of Divisional Police Officers and the Area Commanders across the State.

Dispatch riders using power bikes (200cc above) should desist from engaging in illegal commercial activities as anyone caught violating Lagos State Traffic Laws would be prosecuted, Egbeyemi warned.

The chairman urged various motorcycle riders associations across the state to always educate their members regularly on all 475 restricted routes and the dangers surrounding plying highways and bridges.