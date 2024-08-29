ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos Task Force captures 4 hoodlums linked to August 13 BRT attack

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government reiterated zero tolerance for destructive acts, and prosecuting the offenders will serve as a deterrent for others.

The Chairman of the task force, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Tayo Akerele, in a media conference on Wednesday in Lagos, noted that the bus was en route from Orile-Iganmu to Alaba Suru when it was attacked. Akerele listed the suspects as Ilesanmi Kazeem, Ibrahim Lawal, Daniel Abati and Mohammed Ali.

Recall that a bus belonging to the state-regulated BRT with the identification number 240216, travelling from Mile 2 Terminal to Lagos Island, was attacked on August 13 by suspected hoodlums. The incident occurred around Alaba Suru, where occupants were robbed of their belongings and the bus was vandalised.

Akerele reiterated the government’s zero tolerance for destructive acts, adding that prosecuting the offenders would serve as a deterrent for others.

“Miscreants generally have the attitude to launch this kind of attack. It is part of their behaviour. We must bring them to justice, which of course, we have just done,” he said.

Also speaking, ACP (Operation), Lagos Command, Emmanuel Oyewole, said that the raid embarked by men of the task force on that axis produced the suspects.

Oyewole said that it was unfortunate that the passengers were attacked, robbed and injured, adding that the government would not condone such an act.

“So far, four of them have been apprehended. One Mohammad Ali, aged 30, who was apprehended mentioned the other three, while others are still at large.

“The offence was carried out in daylight by the hoodlums. It is highly condemnable. So at the end of our investigation, they will be charged to court,” he added.

