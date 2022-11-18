Lagos SWAN applauds Gov. Sanwo-Olu over support to ailing Nwosu

“The last few weeks had been troubling for us when we heard about the predicament of Nwosu, also a friend of Lagos SWAN.

“Through the reports of our members, we have drawn attention to his plight and elicited responses.

“We sincerely thank the Lagos State Government led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu for volunteering to take up the full cost of his medical bills as a way of saying ‘thank you’ to Nwosu who brought smiles to the faces of Nigerians as a player and coach,” he said.

Oshundun added: “We are grateful to the governor for always coming to the assistance of our retired athletes in the area of welfare.

“It will be recalled that Gov. Sanwo-Olu gave Chioma Ajunwa a two-bedroom flat and Patrick Pascal a three-bedroom flat for making the country proud.”

Oshundun, in the same vein, said Lagos SWAN was also appreciative of former national team captain Segun Odegbami who helped in raising concerns about the health condition of Nwosu.

He recalled that Nwosu was the youngest member of Nigeria’s victorious 1980 African Nations Cup squad and scored the only goal for Nigeria at the 1980 Olympics.