RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos State to host Education Summit

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Lagos State Ministry of Education has concluded arrangement to host a Summit for stakeholders in the public and private sectors, billed from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31.

Babjide Sanwo-Olu
Babjide Sanwo-Olu

It stated that the theme would be: “Creating a Sustainable Fit-for-Purpose Education Model” and primarily for public and private education stakeholders to co-create ideas and solutions.

According to the statement, the event will hold at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, and will have resource persons as speakers from both the public and private sectors.

The summit will address issues on the main and various sub-themes relating to development of fit-for-purpose education framework and partnership.

“It will also deliberate on advocacy for collective commitment from all stakeholders to achieve quality and equitable education in the state,” it added.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

IGP orders tight security around schools, hospitals, other national infrastructure

IGP orders tight security around schools, hospitals, other national infrastructure

Lagos State to host Education Summit

Lagos State to host Education Summit

NDLEA uncovers 442 parcels of Crystal Meth in heads of smoked fish

NDLEA uncovers 442 parcels of Crystal Meth in heads of smoked fish

Gunmen invade school, kill teacher in Nasarawa

Gunmen invade school, kill teacher in Nasarawa

Buhari reappoints Bashir Ahmad, upgrades him to Special Assistant

Buhari reappoints Bashir Ahmad, upgrades him to Special Assistant

Mama Boko Haram, co-defendants bag jail terms for N66m fraud

Mama Boko Haram, co-defendants bag jail terms for N66m fraud

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

Lagos Govt tackles Peter Obi over false claim about ASUU strike

I wish I had 12 children - Adeboye

I wish I had 12 children - Adeboye

Lagos govt reintroduces history in schools' curriculum

Lagos govt reintroduces history in schools' curriculum

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari. [Twitter-Punch]

Buhari sends new message to Biafra, Yoruba Nation agitators

WAEC reverses No NIN, No Exam policy for 2022 WASSE (SolaceBase)

BREAKING: WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor [Tolani Alli]

CDS Irabor says those behind Owo attack have been arrested

Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote at Alibaba's January 1st Concert

Lawyer begs Dangote, Otedola to pay ASUU's N1.1trn demand