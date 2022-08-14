Lagos State to host Education Summit

It stated that the theme would be: “Creating a Sustainable Fit-for-Purpose Education Model” and primarily for public and private education stakeholders to co-create ideas and solutions.

According to the statement, the event will hold at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, and will have resource persons as speakers from both the public and private sectors.

“The summit will address issues on the main and various sub-themes relating to development of fit-for-purpose education framework and partnership.