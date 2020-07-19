The collaborative partnership with Beyond Perception initiative will be offering 10,000 businesses free Digital Training and a further 1000 businesses free digital assets like Website design, Mobile Apps development, Consulting and Marketing Support.
To be eligible, you must;
• Have a business that is at least 3 months old.
• Have a business address.
• Have NAFDAC certification (For consumption related businesses).
These will enable SMEs digitalize their business operations so as to;
• Reach more customers and clients
• Have Better Customer Experience
• Improve the skill set of employees
• Improve data collection and analysis
• Open the Door to Globalization
To register click here
Registration begins on the 16th of July and Ends on the 30th July.
