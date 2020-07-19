The collaborative partnership with Beyond Perception initiative will be offering 10,000 businesses free Digital Training and a further 1000 businesses free digital assets like Website design, Mobile Apps development, Consulting and Marketing Support.

To be eligible, you must;

• Have a business that is at least 3 months old.

• Have a business address.

• Have NAFDAC certification (For consumption related businesses).

These will enable SMEs digitalize their business operations so as to;

• Reach more customers and clients

• Have Better Customer Experience

• Improve the skill set of employees

• Improve data collection and analysis

• Open the Door to Globalization

To register click here

Registration begins on the 16th of July and Ends on the 30th July.

