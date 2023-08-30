ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos State pays ₦2.017bn to 644 retirees

News Agency Of Nigeria

Director-General of LASPEC stated that Wednesday’s payment represented the retirees’ past service benefits prior to the commencement of the Contributory Pension Scheme in 2007.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission, (LASPEC) Mr Babalola Obilana, disclosed this at the 101st batch Retirement Bond Certificate presentation for retirees in Lagos State.

Obilana said Wednesday’s payment represented the retirees’ past service benefits prior to the commencement of the Contributory Pension Scheme in 2007.

He noted that the event was organised to celebrate a significant milestone and exceptional retirees who had dedicated their time, energy and talents to the service of Lagos State.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is indeed an honour to recognise and commend the retirees’ hard work and commitment demonstrated throughout their years of service to Lagos State.

“This retirement bond certificate presentation is not just a formality; it is a moment to reflect upon the remarkable contributions you all have made.

“Your unwavering dedication has helped to shape Lagos State into the Centre of Excellence it is today.

“These retirement bond certificates symbolise more than just financial rewards; they represent the trust and confidence we have in our retirees.

“They are a testament to the lasting impact you have made just as your dedication has been the bedrock of the goal of a greater Lagos State,’’ Obilana said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Mr Olawale Musa, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions, lauded Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for prioritising the welfare of public service workforce even in retirement.

He advised the retirees to be prudent with their money and to be careful about choosing investment options. He also admonished the retirees to feel free to reach out to LASPEC or to the ministry for any pension-related information or further clarifications.

“I applaud our retirees for their exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication to the development of Lagos State and pray that their retirement be filled with joy, fulfilment and new experiences,’’ Musa said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gabon’s President Bongo calls on the public to protest against his arrest

Gabon’s President Bongo calls on the public to protest against his arrest

Oyo govt begin distribution of food items to residents

Oyo govt begin distribution of food items to residents

President Tinubu deeply concerned about Gabon coup - Ngelale

President Tinubu deeply concerned about Gabon coup - Ngelale

Reps summon CEOs of Insurance companies over unremitted ₦‎267bn workers’ NHF

Reps summon CEOs of Insurance companies over unremitted ₦‎267bn workers’ NHF

Lagos Blue Line Service to begin passenger operations next week

Lagos Blue Line Service to begin passenger operations next week

Lagos State pays ₦2.017bn to 644 retirees

Lagos State pays ₦2.017bn to 644 retirees

Report on re-launch of Yoruba Council of Elders untrue - Secretary

Report on re-launch of Yoruba Council of Elders untrue - Secretary

Taiwo Akinkunmi, designer of the Nigerian flag dies at 87

Taiwo Akinkunmi, designer of the Nigerian flag dies at 87

ICRC, NRCS records 25,000 missing persons in North-East

ICRC, NRCS records 25,000 missing persons in North-East

Pulse Sports

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency