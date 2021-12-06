Lagos State First Lady unhappy about Sylvester Oromoni's death

Mrs Sanwo-Olu stated this while commiserating with Oromomi's family during an advocacy visit to some schools in furtherance of an ongoing programme tagged, '16 Days of Activism Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence'.

She described the incident as unfortunate, saying that never again should it recur in the state.

"I am aware that the Lagos State Government is at the moment investigating the incident and honestly it is something we are not very happy about.

"It's a big slap on the face of the education sector, the community, and Lagos State as a whole.

"It is a case that is being investigated and for the parents and everybody involved, honestly, we commiserate with them and send our condolences.

"As I said, the case is being investigated and I will not be able to say much on it at the moment," Sanwo-Olu said.

She said that the issue that led to the death of the student was in line with what was being preached, which is, 'No Against Violence', whether domestic, gender, or children.