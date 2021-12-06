RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos State First Lady unhappy about Sylvester Oromoni's death

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

She says his death is a big slap on the face of the education sector, the community, and Lagos State.

Lagos State First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu [Araba]
Lagos State First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu [Araba]

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Monday in Lagos described the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, the 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, as heartbreaking.

Recommended articles

Mrs Sanwo-Olu stated this while commiserating with Oromomi's family during an advocacy visit to some schools in furtherance of an ongoing programme tagged, '16 Days of Activism Against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence'.

She described the incident as unfortunate, saying that never again should it recur in the state.

"I am aware that the Lagos State Government is at the moment investigating the incident and honestly it is something we are not very happy about.

"It's a big slap on the face of the education sector, the community, and Lagos State as a whole.

"It is a case that is being investigated and for the parents and everybody involved, honestly, we commiserate with them and send our condolences.

"As I said, the case is being investigated and I will not be able to say much on it at the moment," Sanwo-Olu said.

She said that the issue that led to the death of the student was in line with what was being preached, which is, 'No Against Violence', whether domestic, gender, or children.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government sealed the college following the death of the boarding student, who died after being allegedly beaten by some school mates.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fresh PVC registration applications hit 4.5 million

Fresh PVC registration applications hit 4.5 million

Lagos State First Lady unhappy about Sylvester Oromoni's death

Lagos State First Lady unhappy about Sylvester Oromoni's death

Terrorist attacks forced 11,500 Nigerians to run into Niger Republic last month

Terrorist attacks forced 11,500 Nigerians to run into Niger Republic last month

Dangote Refinery awards scholarship to students in host communities

Dangote Refinery awards scholarship to students in host communities

Senate President disappointed at absence of Health Ministers at COVID-19 Summit

Senate President disappointed at absence of Health Ministers at COVID-19 Summit

Moghalu says placing African nations on travel ban list is 'Omicron apartheid'

Moghalu says placing African nations on travel ban list is 'Omicron apartheid'

Moghalu wants Nigeria to ban travellers from Canada, UK in retaliation

Moghalu wants Nigeria to ban travellers from Canada, UK in retaliation

We're prepared to vaccinate 70% of Nigerians by end of 2022 - FG

We're prepared to vaccinate 70% of Nigerians by end of 2022 - FG

Lai Mohammed says it's unjust for UK to ban Nigerian travellers over Omicron

Lai Mohammed says it's unjust for UK to ban Nigerian travellers over Omicron

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lagos #EndSARS panel blames computer errors for duplications in report

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurates an 8-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution which will receive and investigate complaints of police brutality in Lagos. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]