Dr Dolapo Fasawe, the General-Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) in a statement on Friday advised residents to immediatelyb evacuate from any area, where suspected air pollution from any gaseous substances was observed.

Fasawe gave the advice against the background of a gas explosion at Ajegunle in Ajeromin Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state in which two children died.

While commiserating with the families of the victims, she reiterated the commitment of the government to protect the people from indiscriminate exposure to environmental hazards.

Dr Dolapo Fasawe, the General-Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) (NAN)

She urged the public to avoid the use of any material capable of triggering fire in an environment, such as mobile phones, lighters and matches and all other electrical appliances, to avoid the loss of lives and property.

”Gas leakages are common and dangerous source of air pollution; therefore, only properly trained personnel should handle compressed gas cylinders.

”The cylinders must not be exposed to direct sources of heat and ignition (flame and sunlight) and should be kept in properly ventilated storage areas.

”When gas cylinders are being filled, mechanical tools that can cause a spark must not be used to open the valves and movements around the gas-filling area must be restricted,” Fasawe said.

ALSO READ: Gunmen attack Ifeanyi Ubah FC team bus in Kogi

The LASEPA boss urged gas storage facility managers and users to ensure regular integrity test on all gas storage tanks and cylinders.

She cited Section 187, Subsection 1-5 of Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law, which states that facilities that have storage tanks (for all gases) MUST apply for assessment and accreditation by LASEPA annually and these also include cooking gas sellers.

Fasawe said that in the event of suspected gas leakage, the public shoul contact the nearest LASEPA office for swift intervention.