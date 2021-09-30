Lagos Speaker urges FG to reconsider VAT collection in favour of state govts

Obasa made the call during the 13th Annual Hijrah Lecture 1443 A.H (2021), an event commemorating Islamic calendar and organised by the Lagos assembly on Thursday at its complex.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the lecture is: ‘The Role of the Youth in the Emerging Socio-Economic and Political Realities’.

The speaker noted that the practice of true federalism was one of the major solutions to the county’s many challenges.

Obasa noted that China relied on the provinces of the country while the U.S. practised true federalism.

He said that if Nigeria practised true federalism, it should be more consistent.

“We should operate in a way that Osun would explore its resources and Zamfara would do same,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to see the current situation as an opportunity to address the issue of collection of VAT in favour of the states.

Obasa said if Nigeria was to make progress, the country should follow the steps of the U.S. and China, which relied on the provinces.

The speaker, however, lauded the topic of the lecture, saying it was very important.

“What is the situation of our country? What is the situation with the youth? How do we live our lives? What is the health and educational situation of the country?

“We talk about youth unemployment, but what is the state of education and qualifications? The topic is important, especially with the argument that the economy has become seriously challenged.

“The standard of living and the rate of poverty are biting. Months ago, the dollar rate was still welcoming at a little above N300 but today, it is more than N550.

“This current situation of the country is an opportunity for the Federal Government to address the issue of VAT,” he said.

The speaker said Hijrah afforded Muslims the opportunity to thank Allah and continue to have faith in Him.

In his lecture, Shaykh Muhyideen Bello, Chief Imam and Missioner, Ansar ud Deen Society of Nigeria, Northern States Council, urged youths to know they would one day lead the country.

Bello also advocated for women to be given more important roles in the governance of the country.

On his part, Dr Sa’eid Ahmad, Consultant General Surgeon, decried the moral decadence in the society, the rot in the education and other sectors.

Ahmad said youths must be diligent and hardworking even in the face of the country’s challenges.

Addressing the guests after the lecture, Mr Tayo Ayinde, Chief of Staff to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that on the part of Lagos state government, the points raised by the lecturers would be considered and their suggestions implemented.