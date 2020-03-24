Obasa denied the allegation during plenary on Monday.

The report said the speaker allegedly owned several companies used for receiving contracts from the Lagos State Assembly and ministries as well as launder public funds.

The companies included, Adesav International Ventures, Quick Solution International Ventures, White Honey Enterprises, Cream on Ice Services, A.B DELCO Nigeria Company, and Fabric Splash Ventures.

Others were, Skye-Macosh Company, Swifthill International Ventures, Silver Section Global, Davedab Global Ventures and Jose Macosh Company.

However, Obasa, challenged the media outfit to publish the contract date, location, amount and contractual agreement.

He said: “Let me also join my colleagues to emphasise that what was published had nothing to do with me.

“I said it two weeks ago during plenary when publication was out about the existence of the kingdom which I made my position known on that.

“But the fact remains that the kingdom has no relationship with the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“At least, they have alleged and they must be able to prove by giving out the name of such contracts, the amount, the location, the date and the contractual agreement.

“So, with this, the public will be better convinced that truly such allegation exists,” said the Lagos Speaker.

According to him, there is no relationship between the kingdom and Lagos State House of Assembly.

He said the media outfit could prove him wrong if they had the necessary proof.

Speaking earlier, the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni, who brought the matter to plenary, said that the house did not in anyway award contracts to the mentioned companies in the report published by the media outfit.

“Mr Speaker! Let me seek your indulgence to speak on the publication in which some allegations were made regarding the house.

“As the clerk of the house and Head of Administration, I want to say categorically to the public that this house has not had any business dealings with the mentioned companies,” he said.