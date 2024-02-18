ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos shares ideas on urban planning strategies with Delta government

News Agency Of Nigeria

Explaining the purpose of his visit, the Delta State Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Anoka, said that he visited Lagos to learn from its successful urban planning strategies.

Delta State Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Michael Anoka (R) and Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide (L)
Delta State Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Michael Anoka (R) and Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide (L) [Twitter:@DSGovernment]

The Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that the visit to Alausa was to share Lagos’ experience in urban planning and development with Delta State.

Sanusi said that the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, received the Delta State Urban Renewal Commissioner and told him about Lagos and her long history of developing resilient planning strategies.

He said that the commissioner cited the example of the creation of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority ( LASPPPA) and the Lagos State Building Control Agency ( LASBCA).

He said that the agencies were formed in response to building collapse, and had been helping in regulating the state’s built environment.

Sanusi quoted the commissioner as saying, “The Ministry, as presently constituted, is poised to meet the yearnings of the people.

“It has, at the apex, two policy-formulating offices: that is, the Office of Physical Planning and the Office of Urban Development.

“It also has four implementing agencies, including the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, the Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Authority (LASPEMA), the Lagos State Building Control Agency, and the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA).”

The Commissioner said that the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had given physical planning its pride of place with massive investment in Operative Development Plans such as Master Plans, Model City Plans, Action Area Plans, and Development Guide Plans, to birth an orderly, organised and sustainable built environment.

Sanusi said that Oluwole Sotire, Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, acknowledged the state’s experience in urban planning while recognizing the potential for mutual learning with Delta State.

He quoted Sotire as saying that the two states had a lot to learn from each other as far as planning the physical environment was concerned.

“Physical planning plays a crucial role in shaping the development and sustainability of cities.”

Sanusi stated that critical departments and units in the ministry explained their mandates and achievements to the visitors, while the commissioner presented his counterpart from Delta with copies of the Lagos State Operative Development Plans.

He acknowledged Lagos’ leadership in the field and expressed his appreciation for the knowledge gained.

